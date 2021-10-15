Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij SLAMS Shefali Jariwala over her comments on Jay Bhanushali's anger; asks, 'Who are you to talk?'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shefali Jariwala who recently started watching Bigg Boss had commented on Jay's usage of language and abuses on the show. She asked him to watch his mouth. Mahhi Vij was not the one to keep quiet.