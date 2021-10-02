Finally, the day is here when Bigg Boss will air on TV. Tonight will be back with Bigg Boss 15. the grand premiere will begin at 9:30 so, don't forget to tune in to your TV sets. Talking about Bigg Boss 15, we all know that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal walked out of the show to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted TV show. Now, those who know Pratik would know that he always wanted to be a part of the TV version of Bigg Boss. And when presented with the opportunity, he grabbed it before anybody else. And now, as he is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 15, he has a special message for his fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Iske aage bhi duniya hai,' Pratik Sahejpal FUMES on being called Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend; CONFESSES he cheated on one of his exes [Exclusive]

The actor and reality TV show contestant, Pratik thanked all his fans for their constant support and blessings. He has asked them to support him from the outside. Pratik, in his usual manner said, "bahar phaad dena tumlog, main andar phaad dunga," meaning that take care of him outside, while he'll handle things inside. He sent all his love to his mother, sister, friends, acquaintances, well-wishers.

A couple of hours ago, Pratik had shared a heartfelt post before he began his Bigg Boss 15 journey. He captioned the post saying, "Chalta hoon phir. Bhool chook maaf please. Dil se hai jo hai pakka itna bol sakta hoon. Bohot mehnat aur shiddat aur dil se yahan pohocha hoon. Niyat saaf Dil saaf aur bohot saara pyaar leke. I AM THE BEST. Meri maa Meri behen Mere dost Mere dil ke kareeb sab and #PratikFam ke liye poori jaan haazir hai. #BB15 Main andar phaaad raha hoon TUM LOG BAHAR PHAAD DO." Check out his post here:

Pratik impressed the viewers with his personality in Bigg Boss OTT. He also grabbed headlines for his bond with . Now, it's time to watch him and his game inside Bigg Boss 15 house.