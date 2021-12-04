Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be very interesting this time. Well, it's due to the guest actually. However, we will see schooling various contestants for their behaviour throughout the week. This time, Karan Kundrra, who is one of the most popular contestants of the season will get a scolding from the Tiger 3 actor. Salman will call out Karan for going physical in the past week. For those not in the know, Karan kicked Pratik Sehajpal in a fit of anger. Now, Salman will bash Karan for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Tejasswi Prakash give a wrong example of 'touching girls inappropriately' when Pratik Sehajpal accused Karan Kundrra of kicking him? Vote now

A promo of tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar is going viral in which we can hear the Bigg Boss 15 host saying, "Karan, beech beech main, aapki akal kahan ghaas charna jaati hai? Aapke paas jab shabd nahi hote hai, tab aap haath-pair chalane pe utar aate ho." Salman seems super angry at Karan. The latter is left speechless. Karan looks guilty and doesn't respond right away to Salman. "Main aa jau, ghar ke andar? Mujhe uthake patak ke dikhao," Salman says in his sarcastic manner. Check out the video here: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more

Last night, in the episode, Karan and Pratik got physical during the BB Game Series task. Karan kicked Pratik who was left in tears after it. Karan was later confronted by Nishant Bhat who is Pratik's very good friend. Karan defended himself saying that he did not intend to kick him and if it happened it would have happened by mistake. Karan was also ready to apologise for the same. However, Pratik looked in no mood to buy his explanation about his physical violence. It would be interesting to see how Karan defends himself in front of Salman Khan tonight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers remain divided over Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately – read tweets

