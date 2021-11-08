Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s indirect diktat for Karan Kundrra-Tejassvi Prakash, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat?

There is a reason why fans of Bigg Boss 15 await Weekend Ka Vaar with . The superstar is an amazing host and doesn’t mince his words when he gives every contestant a reality check. And the latest Weekend Ka Vaar wasn’t any different. Salman Khan gave a nice rap to one and all on Bigg Boss 15 and he tried to set an example for everyone, through love birds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s back-to-back evictions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty gets easily influenced by people which affects her judgement? Vote now

Before announcing his elimination, Salman asked Ieshaan about how he is feeling ever since Miesha's eviction from the show. Ieshaan confessed that he had been feeling terrible since he was the closest to Miesha in the house and now she is gone. Taking on a stern tone, Salman asked him what was he expecting? He even said that he has been observing since the past two weeks that Miesha and Ieshaan weren't doing anything. "Abhi romance ke bal ke upar to nahi chalta na ye show bhai? Wo added hota hai. Ye bhi nahi ke aap logo ke romance me kuch aisa fun tha."

However, later Salman also said something that should be taken as a diktat for all the contestants left inside Bigg Boss 15. He said, "I would like to remind you all that we do not add romantic angles or create fights inside the house. If Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with , that is her problem, not ours. If you are having an affair with Shamita, that, too, is yours. We are not having an affair with Shamita. Nobody is dictating terms to you guys, that is on your own." With this and what he said earlier to Ieshaan, it was a clear signal to the other love birds like Tejassvi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty and the latest wild card entry Raqesh Bapat to play their game and not just stay stuck to their romance.

Salman also made it clear that Bigg Boss 15 team gives the contestants tasks and rules and not scripts and whatever they do, is on their own, no one dictates or controls what happens inside the house. Perhaps, this was about the trolling that is coming on the show’s way every other day, about it being scripted.