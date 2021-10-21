Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are stealing hearts with their super cute chemistry and growing bond inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Fans have started rooting and shipping them together as TejRan. And now, the fans have one more video of TejRan released by the channel in which we see Tejasswi Prakash promising to help Karan with his anger management. In the video, we see Karan talking about him struggling with his anger issues. Tejasswi tells him that she'll take care of it whenever it will get out of control. However, she adds that he cannot let everything thing affect him. He promises to watch over him and help him with the same. And now, fans are going gaga over the same. They are loving these precious TejRan moments that they get to see in the episodes of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Evicted contestant Donal Bisht says Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian are fake and toxic; picks two contestants who should win the show

"You have me," she says and the promo ends there. Fans are rooting for Tejran. It seems the audience finds their bonding real inside the house. One of the fans commented saying that after Sidnaaz, TejRan seemed real on the show. A lot of netizens have dished out hearts for them in the comments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Afsana Khan’s fiance Saajz is happy about Salman Khan pulling her up; wishes this repeats every Weekend Ka Vaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Just the other day, Tejasswi had complained to Karan that they haven't been bonding on the show at all. Karan had revealed that he is not the expressive type and needs to be given rights on what he can and cannot do. Tejasswi feels relieved that they decide to make equal efforts. Tejasswi and Karan have been growing close a lot these days. Their hugs and genuine conversations are winning hearts every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From exchanging warm hugs at night to early morning cuddles; Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash steal romantic moments but get caught on camera

Just last night, in Bigg Boss 15, during a task, Tejasswi had defended Karan. The latter got physical with Pratik Sehajpal. Teja supported Karan while Jay supported Pratik in the task. Netizens were angry with Tejasswi for blindly supporting and with Karan for his violence.