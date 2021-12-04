Bigg Boss 15's latest episode was yet another shocking episode with violence and gaalis being thrown around by the contestants. And tonight in Weekend Ka Vaar, host will be taking a class of the housemates over their behaviour in the past week. This time will be Salman's target too. The Tiger 3 actor would lash out at Shamita for picking a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale. Shamita is already furious and thinks that Abhijeet called her 'kutiya' and more will add to her woes which will make her lose it in front of Salman as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: 'Mujhe patak ke dikhao,' Salman Khan SLAMS Karan Kundra for physical violence against Pratik Sehajpal

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 dropped a promo in which we see Salman Khan losing his cool on the housemates and their behaviour. It seems a task will be conducted in presence of . She would ask the housemates as to who is the culprit in the house. will take Abhijeet Bichukale's name and say that he called Shamita 'pairon ki jutti' twice. Shamita who was unaware was shocked with the same. She will raise the issue with Salman. Abhijeet will defend himself saying that she jokes on his surname and hence he considers such people his pairon ki jutti. The housemates will go mad on hearing the same and while some would jump in to defend Shamita, some would try stopping Abhijeet who is visibly agitated. 'What the f*ck is this yaar?' Salman will lose his cool on seeing the chaos in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Tejasswi Prakash give a wrong example of 'touching girls inappropriately' when Pratik Sehajpal accused Karan Kundrra of kicking him? Vote now

He will clear out Shamita's misunderstanding saying that Abhijeet did not call her Kutiya. Shamita questions "Why is he here if he's going to call me his pair ki jutti?" Salman responds asking, "Uske bulane se aap ho jaati ho kya?" He would point out Shamita's mistake saying, "Ye jo aapne kahan an ye yahan kyun hai, that is not correct." Salman Khan seems in a very bad mood as the promo ends with, "Lanat hai!" We don't know who the remark is for and would have to wait till the episode airs on TV. Check the promo here: Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakeFunday369 (@letsmakefunday999)

For those not in the know, during the task last night, Abhijeet had passed a remark on the spider prop saying, "Abhi main chahe titliyaan ho, kutiyaan ho, kuch bhi ho main unke pankh chaatunga." Shamita mistook it to be meant for her. She started abusing him and it was very nasty. Abhijeet kept defending himself saying he never said it to her and was talking about the prop but Shamita was furious.