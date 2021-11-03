Bigg Boss 15: Will THIS contestant get eliminated from Salman Khan's show this week?

They don't call Bigg Boss a controversial reality TV show for nothing. A lot of things happen inside the house which may upset a lot of individuals. And the contestants, whether knowingly or unknowingly, pass such comments that ignite the fury amongst the fans. And that's what has happened in the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15. For those not in the know, two contestants have become the talk of the town since last night, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. It is for the latter's comment on Umar. He apparently called Umar Atankwadi (Terrorist). It seems the footage was edited in the episode but was seen in the live feed. Fans of Umar are rallying behind him and demanding eviction of Simba for his insensitive comment. A lot of celebrities have also reacted to the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Simba Nagpal crossed the line by calling Umar Riaz 'Atankwadi'? Vote now

Well, irrespective of the intent with which the remark was passed it is very derogatory. And that's not it, he also pushed Umar into the pool and quite forcefully. Simba is getting a lot of hate for his comments and behaviour towards Umar Riaz. And fans on Twitter are furious with the same. They are demanding the eviction or at least a strong action to be taken by the makers/channel/ . Fans are awaiting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode now. It seems they have pinned hopes on Salman Khan to bash Simba Nagpal for his comment on Umar's looks.

Will Salman Khan take an action against Simba for calling Umar Atankwadi? The Tiger 3 actor is known for calling out and praising contestants for their foul strategies or amping up their game during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. However, some fans are not too hopeful. Will Salman Khan take strict action against Simba? Will his mistake cost him his place in Bigg Boss 15?