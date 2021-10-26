Bigg Boss 15: 'Woh ladkiyon mein yehi dekhte honge,' Donal Bisht REACTS to Karan Kundrra's 'Kamar nahi dikh rahi' comment

Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht has reacted to Karan Kundrra's 'Kamar Nahi Dikh Rahi Hai' comment. Donal was eliminated last week in a shocking mid-week elimination as a result of punishment by Bigg Boss.