Last week Bigg Boss 15 saw two shocking mid-week eliminations taking place. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted from the house by none other than the contestants on voting majority. Bigg Boss had punished the contestants to name two of the contestants who had contributed the least in the show in the journey so far. And almost all of them took names of Donal and Vidhi's names. Vidhi Pandya couldn't make a connection with the housemates as much during her stint. People would run away from her and pass comments on her. And now, there's one episode in which Karan Kundrra was seen flirting with Donal. He said that her waist was not being seen. And now Donal has reacted to the 'Kamar Nahi Dikh Rahi Hai' comment by Karan Kundrra.

She said, "He used to say all that to me. Uska perspective hai, unko kamar dekhni hai. Maybe woh ladkiyon mein yehi dekhte honge."

Furthermore, she said that Karan never took a stand for her. She would have her own opinions and strong ones at that. She had even helped with the map but Karan never took a stand for her. She reasoned that it's his perspective. Talking about his comment, she said that he was flirting with her once. She had reverted to him saying that she wore outfits for herself and not him. It took a turn where she said that he was in the queue. She said that Karan would boast of arrogance saying that he replied to her saying, "'Main Karan Kundrra hoon, aap mera naam nahi jaanti.' I said, 'Aap bhi abhi mera naam jaan gaye honge.' Something like that. He finds that confidence to be arrogance."

