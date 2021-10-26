These days in Bigg Boss 15, it's romance in the air for TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two have been steadily growing fond of each other. Karan even confessed to liking Tejasswi on the show recently. The lady is yet to talk about her feelings but their chemistry can be seen in the episodes. In the upcoming episode, we will see Tejasswi needing medical assistance and Karan Kundrra rushing her to the medical room. It's the captaincy task that'll go wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Miesha Iyer is playing with Ieshaan Sehgaal's feelings? Vote now

With the entry into the new week, it's time to get a new captain. And hence, the captaincy task will begin. Afsana Khan would be one of the contenders for the task. The housemates try their best to make Afsana move from the seat. They bring all sorts of things, garbage, talcum powder, etc to make her move. asks Afsana that they are all playing with her mind and that it's a mind game. Afsana seems determined. Now, during the task, Tejasswi will bring a powder which we see Afsana using back on Nishant and Tejasswi. The powder will go into her mouth and Tejasswi would start coughing badly. She would go and lie down near Vishwasuntree. Her coughing won't stop and she would even puke it out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 22, Twitter Reactions: 'Nazar Na Lage inko' Fans cannot stop rooting for #TejRan as Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash indirectly confess their feelings

We will see housemates getting worried about Tejasswi. Karan Kundrra who will be nearby would lift her up in his arms and rush her to the medical room. Check out the promo here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 22, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash talk about their choice of life partners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Mode (@celeb.mode)

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia's entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house has stirred up the equations. We can see Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's bond getting affected on the show. Karan Kundrra is not blind to the developments that Rajiv brings and confronts him about his strategy.

We hope Teja is fine.