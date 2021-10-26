Bigg Boss 15: After talking about quitting, a worried Karan Kundrra now expresses regret about being part of Salman Khan’s show

Karan Kundrra started as one of the most popular, strongest contenders in ’s Bigg Boss 15. However, in the past few weeks, there have been major fluctuations in his popularity. His journey so far has been complete with highs and lows and especially after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan is in a state of mind where he is doubting and questioning all that he has done or said on the show so far. Just recently, Karan Kundrra spoke to and Nishant Bhat and told them that he wants to quit the show. He said, “mujhse nahin ho paa raha yeh game.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'You need me,' Is Tejasswi Prakash trying to confess her feeling for Karan Kundrra? – TejRan fans, watch this video

The two men asked him to calm down and just let it pass as this is just a phase. They advised him to not take any emotional or impulsive decisions and stay put. But a day later, Karan shows no signs of positivity. Now, he confided again in Nishant and told him that he is worried about his career. Talking about Bigg Boss 15, Karan said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe yaha se bahar jake kaam nhi milega.” Karan expressed his concerns that the show will have a negative impact on his reputation which he may not be able to shirk off for a long time once he is out of the show. The actor told Nishant, “My reputation is going for a toss. I forgot who I was and all that I have had to do to reach where I am today.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed introduces her 'boyfriend', shares a kiss in video – watch

Not just this, Karan also expressed his shock over his realisation that he has such trust issues. He confessed that he didn’t know he has such major trust issues. Nishant, like a good friend, continued to listen to Karan and then later told him to not be so harsh on himself and just let this pass. He also advised him to not trust anyone in the Bigg Boss 15 house and at the same time, not judge people since everyone is there to play and game, survive and finally win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 captaincy task goes wrong: Karan Kundrra picks Tejasswi Prakash up in his arms and rushes to the medical room; housemates get worried

Earlier on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had pointed out how Karan was aggressive in the incident with Pratik, while the latter didn’t react. Pratik also said that he considers Karan as his mentor and therefore couldn’t react. This has clearly shaken Karan up and he is going through a tough phase inside the show. Let’s hope things get better for him and he survives for as long as possible inside Bigg Boss 15 house.