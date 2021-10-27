Bigg Boss 15: Amidst wild card entry rumours, Raqesh Bapat's heart aches for Shamita Shetty; will #ShaRa reunite on Salman Khan's show?

Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with Shamita Shetty from Bigg Boss OTT. It seems he is badly missing ShaRa too. Will he enter Bigg Boss 15 as the rumours suggest?