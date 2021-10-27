Bigg Boss 15 commenced a couple of weeks ago and entered 's TV show as a contestant again. She was a part of Bigg Boss season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT (hosted by Karan Johar) before now. During her stint in OTT, she formed a connection with Raqesh Bapat inside the house. It was a very complex connection with a lot of ups and down that, both Shamita and Raqesh, shared in their journey of 6 weeks together. Before entering the house, Shamita had told BollywoodLife that she would miss having Raqesh around her and in the house 24X7. And guess what? The handsome hunk is missing Shamita too. His heart is aching to be by her side right now. At least, that's what his post hints at. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Oops! Ieshaan Sehgaal's family disapproves of his relationship with Meisha Iyer; Rajiv Adatia makes startling revelation

Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of them together from Bigg Boss OTT. In the picture, we can see Shamita leaning on Raqesh' shoulder. He captioned the post saying, "Missing vibes #shara" with a red heart emoticon and tagged Shamita in the post. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Now, there have been rumours stating that Raqesh Bapat would be entering the house of Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. However, it is all a conjecture. It goes without saying that ShaRa fans would be very happy to see them both together inside the house of Bigg Boss again.

After Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita and Raqesh stole quite a few dates together. It was said that they have indeed fallen in love. In his last stint inside the house, Raqesh had mentioned that he was not able to handle the pressure of playing the game and constantly being on his toes. It was understood that Bigg Boss was not his cup of tea. However, will being away from Shamita change his mind? Will the rumoured lovebirds finally reunite in Salman Khan's TV show?