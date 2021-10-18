Bigg Boss 15 Day 17 Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali have a major showdown; will their friendship go kaput?

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan's task not only increased the competition but also opened the eyes of the housemates. Let's get a precap of what's in store in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15 here: