In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will a shocking twist taking place inside the house. The contestants and even the fans of the show are pretty baffled by the twist. In the prom of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Bigg Boss giving punishments to everyone inside the house. The first punishment is that every contestant will now be a Junglewaasi. The other punishment is nominations which will shock everyone inside the house. However, the most shocking punishment of all is that of eviction. So, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to name two contestants who they think have contributed the least in the game until now. It is really difficult for the housemates to pick two names. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya get the most votes and hence they are asked to leave the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat becomes the captain, Jay Bhanushali thanks Pratik Sehajpal for messing up his task

It is mayhem inside the house thereafter as emotions run high in everyone after the announcement of this shocking twist inside the house by Bigg Boss. Tejasswi cries her heart out. As much as the decision has shocked everyone inside the house, the fans of the show are equally shocked and are calling out the housemates and the makers for the unfair eviction of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. Netizens have been calling out the makers and contestants for the same. They are also demanding that both the girls are brought back inside the house again. A lot of netizens have tweeted out saying that they instead should have had voted out Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh. Also Read - 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

Check out the fury of netizens here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Day 17 Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali have a major showdown; will their friendship go kaput?

So I am connecting dots and I find this logic is pretty apt that BB wants to sell its #TejRan stuff , that's why they planned all #DonalBisht & #VidhiPandya elimination for time being ... Rangu nai Badle ga, rangu k liye sab business hai #Biggboss15 || #BB15 — Rebel (@Rebel_Raja23) October 18, 2021

If Bali ka Bakara had a face ??‍♀️ #VidhiPandya #DonalBisht #BiggBoss15

They both are hurt beyond words ?‍♀️ Vidhi will be nore hurt cz uska own friends bhi saath nahi diya ?? pic.twitter.com/uQTWmlVBsa — Ummuus (@trisfour10) October 18, 2021

Wtf just happened!? They seriously evicted #DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya ? SO UNFAIR! Leave the Elimination in the hands of audience!! RIDICULOUS?BRING BACK BOTH OF THEM! THIS IS NOT FAIR AT ALL @ColorsTV#bb15 #biggboss15 #BringBackDonal #BringBackVidhi — read_andwrite_ (@read_andwrite_) October 18, 2021

Feeling bad for #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht .. evictions kal Nahi kiye Lekin inko nikalna tha to ye sab natak Kyon Bigg Boss ?? But I think vidhi was playing well — cutie s (@ssweety22) October 18, 2021

The most real, calm and composed girl of this season..#DonalBisht

BRING BACK DONAL

This week only i got connected with her character same i got connected with #DivyaAgarwal

+ Why #VidhiPandya?

Agar 2 least contributed ki bat kre to SIMBA and AKASA the.

Very Unfair @BiggBoss. — Nirmal Kumar (@nirmaldprince) October 18, 2021

#VidhiPandya #DonalBisht Gets Betrayed by their own Friends! ? This is Heartbreaking. I'm not gonna support anyone of them now! I'll support either Pratik, Nishant or Shamita. #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/3qHZUCzXcf — A M I T ? (@theamytsingh) October 18, 2021

#DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya deserved better.

I am saying truly.

I thought I won't watch this season

But in the promo when I saw Vidhi and Donal.

I was like ,they have to be there !! ❤️

I adored them since there tv shows on #sonytv

BRING BACK DONAL

BRING BACK VIDHI — Ananya ♡ (@talesofidiots_) October 18, 2021

#DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya are Eliminated Broken heart There is nonsense for good people in bb ? — Virat.kohli (@Viratko29333196) October 18, 2021

I think this season has shown exactly what bullying feels like after evicting #DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya by mere majority Is the audience crazy? If you've already decided the winner & will let the house mates decide who will be evicted, WHAT ARE WE FOR?@ColorsTV #BigBoss15 pic.twitter.com/3J59AvfxLI — Ginni (@FangirlBigboss) October 18, 2021

So #DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya are evicted by HMs? Lol what a joke, #BB15 wanted to save their fake couple that’s why. I am not sure about Vidhi but I think donal deserves a comeback she was already getting good support outside. #BiggBoss15 — Radhe Bhaiya (@Eric88401162) October 18, 2021

They sent Farah to make housemates mindset that #VidhiPandya n #DonalBisht r at the bottom, but it wasn't like that! Then later called out for unfair eviction! #BiggBoss15 it's ur Tricks! ?? Both deserved better than Akasa, Simba, Afsana, Miesha, Ieshan!! — A M I T ? (@theamytsingh) October 18, 2021

#VidhiPandya #DonalBisht were away more deserving than meisha ieshan n Afsana.. vidhi n Donal were highest vote gainer last week n you saved undeserving contents come on you did same with Neha also in BB12#biggboss15 — Wanderer (@clumsysoul8) October 18, 2021

#BiggBoss15

It’s very unfair . But I’m sure they’ll bring them back. Not completely sure about #VidhiPandya but #DonalBisht will definitely come back because audience actually started to like her. I think they want her to go see how the game works and then come back with a plan. — Tayyab Hussain Shah ????(?) (@TayyabShah0786) October 18, 2021

It's really pissing off that this show breaks its own principles every year. Why don't the makers understand that only the audience has the right to evict contestants? @ColorsTV Please stop this fuckery #bb15 #DonalBisht #VidhiPandya — MVP (@gayboi6969699) October 18, 2021

Every year we saw biasedness of colors tv, still we invest so much emotions in bb contestant ??

This show doesn't deserve this hype?#DonalBisht #VidhiPandya #Biggboss15 — R♡ (@ItzRhythm_) October 18, 2021

Yyy bring back #VidhiPandya #DonalBisht #UmarRiaz ghotiya channel mekers@BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND

BRING BACK DONAL

BRING BACK VIDHI

WE LOVE RIAZ BROTHERS — Priyampolobi (@priyampolobi) October 18, 2021

BRING BACK DONAL BISHT

BRING BACK VIDHI PANDYA#DonalBisht#VidhiPandya#UmarRiaz WE LOVE RIAZ BROTHERS — ❤️?✨Zarmeen Khan✨?❤️ (@Zarmeen17615797) October 18, 2021

One thing is for sure and that's #DonalBisht #VidhiPandya deserved to stay longer than other names in that house....Akasa, Jay, Simba are honestly doing less IMO. Don't know why I feel these two girls will come back again #BB15 it doesn't seem fit to suddenly out them — Sabah (@sabah_cenatic) October 18, 2021

Everyone where having so much fun in the house#BiggBoss was like aisey kaise kuch toh karna padega and boom eviction drama.

It's so sad seeing #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht going atleast kuch toh karte theyy

Other people like Afsana,Miesha,Ishaan,Akasa ko nikalte.#BiggBoss15 — Kishh loya (@kishh_loya) October 18, 2021

There are tweets doing the rounds that this is a fake eviction and that Donal and Vidhi will be back just like and in Bigg Boss 13. After the eviction, we saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash being inconsolable. Elsewhere, the housemates were dumbfounded when everyone was turned into junglewaasi by Bigg Boss out of the blue.