In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will a shocking twist taking place inside the house. The contestants and even the fans of the show are pretty baffled by the twist. In the prom of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Bigg Boss giving punishments to everyone inside the house. The first punishment is that every contestant will now be a Junglewaasi. The other punishment is nominations which will shock everyone inside the house. However, the most shocking punishment of all is that of eviction. So, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to name two contestants who they think have contributed the least in the game until now. It is really difficult for the housemates to pick two names. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya get the most votes and hence they are asked to leave the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 17, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat becomes the captain, Jay Bhanushali thanks Pratik Sehajpal for messing up his task
It is mayhem inside the house thereafter as emotions run high in everyone after the announcement of this shocking twist inside the house by Bigg Boss. Tejasswi cries her heart out. As much as the decision has shocked everyone inside the house, the fans of the show are equally shocked and are calling out the housemates and the makers for the unfair eviction of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. Netizens have been calling out the makers and contestants for the same. They are also demanding that both the girls are brought back inside the house again. A lot of netizens have tweeted out saying that they instead should have had voted out Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh. Also Read - 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13
Check out the fury of netizens here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Day 17 Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali have a major showdown; will their friendship go kaput?
There are tweets doing the rounds that this is a fake eviction and that Donal and Vidhi will be back just like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13. After the eviction, we saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash being inconsolable. Elsewhere, the housemates were dumbfounded when everyone was turned into junglewaasi by Bigg Boss out of the blue.
