Bigg Boss OTT is a live feed and goes on 24X7. And there are a lot of people who watch it live and react to the same live. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal's beau meeting her through the glass screen. He had kind words for everyone and even asked Shamity Shetty and Pratik Sahejapl to make peace with Divya. And it seems, the housemates would be meeting their family members/friends this week as the show inches closer to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. And going by the social media trends, it seems Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty, entered the house to meet her.

And netizens have been talking about how much positivity Shamita's mother brought inside the house. Everyone is heaping praises on Sunanda Shetty for being upfront and unbiased towards everyone. Netizens are loving how she dished put honest opinions about every contestant inside the house. One of them shared also shared a clip of her interaction with Divya. She praised Divya's game and said that at least she is using her head in the game. Netizens are bowled over by Sunanda Shetty's positive aura. Check out the tweets here:

@ShamitaShetty's Mom is SO BEAUTIFUL & Her Aura is SO Royal-ish! ?????? The way she spoke with such elegance, I'm in Awe of her, man! ?❤️

ABSOLUTELY LOVED EACH AND EVERYTHING SHE SAID! ❤️❤️ SO ON POINT! ?? SHAMITA SHETTY RULING HEARTS#ShamitaShetty #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — A Dreamer's Musings (@dreamer_musings) September 13, 2021

For some reason I got so motivated listening to #ShamitaShetty mom

Man what positive energy she had beautiful

Well raised #ShamitaShetty#RaqeshBhapat#ShaRa — Pride (@A_shetty17) September 13, 2021

Shamita ki maa yaar what a women yaar..such a strong dignified personality❤main toh fan ban gayi unki..she is so positive yaar..her aura is❤ @ShamitaShetty #ShamitaShetty — Queen Shamita❤ (@Sahanaj15689056) September 13, 2021

Wow #ShamitaShetty mom is pure love. Two beautiful daughter and what a beautiful classy dignified lady — jaybilicious (@jaybilicious2) September 13, 2021

After seeing Shamita's mom now i know why is Sham so classy and dignified!

Her mother brought such positives vibes with her!

She was looking so beautiful!❤#ShaRa#ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat — #TeamShaRa (@TeamShaRa1) September 13, 2021

Now I know from where she got that CHARM and AURA ?❤️@ShamitaShetty Such a positive soul her mom is ?❤️#ShamitaShetty #shara — Taiyaba Qureshi (@Taiyaba_Pari) September 13, 2021

What a woman! Mumma Shetty. That's why your daughter is so loving and warm!!#ShaRa#ShamitaShetty — Kavi_talks (@TalksKavi) September 13, 2021

omg #ShamitaShetty’s mom! what a womannnn and the way she spoke to everyone they all clapped for her she’s left so so much positivity in the house my heart is so full♥️♥️♥️♥️ #BBOTT — • (@iiobsessedii) September 13, 2021

#ShamitaShetty's mother, sweetness ❤❤

Strength, positivity and love radiates frm her so her daughter

Im so so so happy for my #ShaRa ?????#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — t♡ Sid stan ? (@leo_tooba) September 13, 2021

#ShamitaShetty mother was a really positive and person with good vibes -But how come bigg boss didn’t interrupt them for speaking continuous English,Whereas Raqesh’s neice was interrupted for just using a sentence in Eng Don’t make the show soo obvious N biased #BiggbossOTT — ???? (@Ansh_Rahul_Asim) September 13, 2021

Elsewhere, there are also netizens who are having a debate on why Shamita's mother was not speaking in Hindi. It seems Shamita's spoke only in English with everyone. Some have also explained why she did not speak in Hindi. Check out their tweets here:

Nah.. Stop making shamita and her mom conversing in English an issue now. Fr God sake it's a fam round , stop finding faults. #BiggBossOTT #ShamitaShetty — Musings (@musingsBb) September 13, 2021

South Indians do not speak Hindi well..they prefer to speak local or English language..may b that's why. #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty — #iamjyo?❤ (@jyotsnalaksh) September 13, 2021

For everyone who have a problem with #ShamitaShetty mom not speaking hindi. She is a South indian. She is not comfortable with speaking hindi. And she is not a contestant on the show. So stop judging her. It's annoying. She is lovely ❤ I loved her. #BiggBossOTT — EUPHORIA (@cassie_howarddd) September 13, 2021

Inside the house and even outside, a lot of people have called controlling. And a lot has been said about her family background too. However, Shamita has maintained a poised stance and kept her opinions very firmly. She was Raqesh Bapat's connection until recently. In the latest episode, Shamita had said that she'll make a decision about him only after consulting her family.