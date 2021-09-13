Bigg Boss OTT is a live feed and goes on 24X7. And there are a lot of people who watch it live and react to the same live. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal's beau meeting her through the glass screen. He had kind words for everyone and even asked Shamity Shetty and Pratik Sahejapl to make peace with Divya. And it seems, the housemates would be meeting their family members/friends this week as the show inches closer to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. And going by the social media trends, it seems Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty, entered the house to meet her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 36, September 13, LIVE UPDATES: Divya Agarwal meets Varun Sood; Shamita makes peace with the former
And netizens have been talking about how much positivity Shamita's mother brought inside the house. Everyone is heaping praises on Sunanda Shetty for being upfront and unbiased towards everyone. Netizens are loving how she dished put honest opinions about every contestant inside the house. One of them shared also shared a clip of her interaction with Divya. She praised Divya's game and said that at least she is using her head in the game. Netizens are bowled over by Sunanda Shetty's positive aura. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin tears Pratik Sehajpal's vest; netizens call their relationship vulgar – watch video
Elsewhere, there are also netizens who are having a debate on why Shamita's mother was not speaking in Hindi. It seems Shamita's spoke only in English with everyone. Some have also explained why she did not speak in Hindi. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Several fans feel Divya Agarwal should win after Karan Johar declares her a frontrunner – do you agree? VOTE NOW
Inside the house and even outside, a lot of people have called Shamita Shetty controlling. And a lot has been said about her family background too. However, Shamita has maintained a poised stance and kept her opinions very firmly. She was Raqesh Bapat's connection until recently. In the latest episode, Shamita had said that she'll make a decision about him only after consulting her family.
