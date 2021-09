7:31 pm

Raqesh, Divya and Shamita are made to perform a task. Raqesh would be asked a question and the one he would answer, he would have to dip their head into the tub filled with water. First question is who moves on quickly. Raqesh says he doesn't know Divya much. The latter clarifies that just a while ago, they spoke that she has moved on from her fight with Shamita. The latter declines Divya's claims. Raqesh dips Divya's head as she brought out the same topic again. Next question is who is stubborn. Raq names Divya again and dibs her head again. Next question who is more moody and Raqesh named Divya again. Pratik takes a jibe at Raqesh saying he just said that he doesn't know her much so why is he naming her always. Next question is about who is the most badtameez. Raqesh names Divya saying the latter instigated it first. But later says that they both are badtameez. He is made to dip both of their faces. He is asked who is more boring. He initially refuses to pick anyone but later picks Divya again. Rashami asks whether Divya does not have calibre to be here. Raqesh refuses to comment. Next, he is asked who he doesn't want to see in the finale. He names Divya again. He is asked who he finds hotter. He refuses to answer. Nishant, Neha spill the bean that he finds Divya hot. Shamita is shocked and surprised and refuses to let go. Devoleena asks to dip the head of the face who is less hotter. He dips Divya's face. When asked who he thinks would make his life hell. Raqesh names himself. Devoleena asks him to name one. He takes Divya's name again. Devoleena asks an honest review from Nishant. The latter says Shamita will bicker about everything whereas Divya is chilled. Shamita adds that she has been made to give a clarification everything despite Raqesh being her connection in the past. Shamita says that everyone has an opinion. Divya adds to it that nobody can come between them as she has a connection outside as well. She says nobody can come between any couple. Devo asks him to explain everything and make everything clear once and for all. Raqesh said that he formed a connection with Shamita inside the house. Rashami adds that he is hiding his real personality. Devoleena calls Shamita more expressive and Raqesh agrees with her.