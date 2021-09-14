Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal should make peace with a week left for the finale? Vote now

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Varun Sood meeting Divya Agarwal and the rest of the housemates. He asked Pratik Sehajpal to make peace with Divya. Do you feel they should sort things out as the finale inches closer?