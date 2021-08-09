Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on his game plan, Karan Johar and Ridhi Dogra joining him inside the house [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with contestant Raqesh Bapat for an exclusive chat as he was about to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh who has worked in both television and movies seemed pretty confident about his stint.