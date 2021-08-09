Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on his game plan, Karan Johar and Ridhi Dogra joining him inside the house [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT commenced last night. And boy, oh boy, it was such an OTT premiere night. Karan Johar took over as the host of the OTT version of Bigg Boss. Now, before entering the house, BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with contestant Raqesh Bapat for an exclusive chat as he was about to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh who has worked in both television and movies seemed pretty confident about his stint, despite the show (known for his controversial nature and format) not being his forte. The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor opened up on his game plan, what he thinks about Karan Johar taking up hosting duties, Ridhi Dogra's participation rumours and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: This is what fans felt about Shamita Shetty calling Pratik Sehajpal 'Korean' on the first day of the show — read tweets

When asked about his first reaction, Raqesh Bapat said that he did not put a lot of thought into it when he was first offered Bigg Boss OTT. However, he loved the vibe of the whole team when he was offered the show. He said that he believes, "to work with the people who I get along with," and hence he decides to give Bigg Boss OTT a go. When asked if it was an instant yes, to which Raqesh said that he instead "took a lot of time" to make a decision. Raqesh revealed that this time around he felt confident when he was offered Bigg Boss OTT though he accepted being nervous since it hasn't been his "cup of tea."

Raqesh, while talking to BollywoodLife, revealed that he hasn't seen any previous season of Bigg Boss and has decided to go with an open mind. When asked whether he thinks this would work in his favour, the Tum Bin actor said, "Of course," while adding that the "surprise would be more entertaining." When asked about his thoughts on Kran Johar hosting the show, Raqesh Bapat said, "There would be newness. Karan Johar is obviously a different personality. He is colourful. He says what he feels. It's going to be fun. I think it's going to be a laugh riot. The spirit would be completely different."

When asked what if Ridhi Dogra is also locked inside Bigg Boss house. The actor had a cheerful smile on his face when he said, "Why not?" He added, "We still are friends. She knows I am doing it [the show, Bigg Boss OTT]." When asked will her entry be a helping hand for him, Raqesh said, "Of course, why not? Everybody knows [about their separation] as it was quite out there in the open. So, there's nothing to hide as such. We are great friends. I'll have a great company."