Bigg Boss OTT commenced on Sunday. And already, the game has begun. For the unversed, on the premiere night, we saw celebrities such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, and entering the house. Out of the aforementioned names, Shamita Shetty's entry was quite a surprise for many as she entered the house amidst the Raj Kundra controversy. Shamita has previously been a part of Bigg Boss season 3 as a contestant. She had opted out of the show back then as she wanted to be a part of her sister, 's wedding.

Coming to the current season, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty made a shocking revelation. She revealed that the co-contestant and choreographer, Nishant Bhat, had once crossed the line with her. The conversation happened between Shamita and Divya Agarwal. Shamita told Divya that after the incident she chose to stay away from him. She said, "I don't want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn't like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don't want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."

Earlier when entering the house, Shamita had vaguely talked about the tough times her family was facing and participating in the show amidst all of that. She had told Karan, "Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don't stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached)."