On Saturday, 2nd October, Bigg Boss 15 commenced. aka Tiger made a smashing entry and gradually introduced 13 contestants to the show. On Sunday night's episode, we saw Salman welcoming Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat entering the house. This year, Bigg Boss 15's theme is a jungle. And the makers have really spent a fortune, it seems, on the making of the elaborately exotic set. Now, everyone knows that Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited TV shows. Now that it has begun, the memers have got to their jobs too. You read that right. This time let's begin your Monday with memes featuring Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Ranveer Singh eying Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse? Deets inside

Being one of the watched TV shows, Bigg Boss also has some haters. A few netizens were not too happy with the grand premiere episodes and the contestants. And hence they chose to poke fun using gifs. Check out the hilarious tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht termed as 'manipulative' as she gets Ieshaan Sehgal to nominate himself; 'Totally played the guy' – read tweets

Although Bigg Boss has just begun, there are celebrity contestants who have a huge fanbase in the country. And they want to see their favourite winning. Hence, they begin such a trend on social media. That's what happened on Saturday night too. And here's how one of the netizens reacted: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 1, October 3, Live updates: ‘Ex-flames’ Miesha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal get into an argument

It’s only the first day and people are already saying a certain person will win.. #biggboss15 #bb15 pic.twitter.com/uMpFYZkyjZ — Haniaa (@Haniaa_xx) October 3, 2021

If you have seen the grand premiere episode, you would know that there's greenery everywhere. Though green is said to be a calming colour, here's how one of the netizens reacted to everything green inside Bigg Boss house:

Ye itna green green dekh kr mera sara dard kr rha hai #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/zg4KARWQRX — ??????? ˙˚˙ (@its_Natasha1) October 3, 2021

There are favourites and there are not so favourites too. And then there are trollers too.

Comparisons are bound to happen.

No doubt ? #IeshaanSehgaal is a second #ParasChhabra ?

He is overconfident just like paras ?

But at least paras played a game i don't think ki ye make-up ki dukaan ke pass itna dimaag bhi he ? #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #bb15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/oDVkvmnQpA — king umar? (@kingg_umar) October 3, 2021

It seems Pratik Sehajpal refused to enter the house without his bag. And a sharp netizen was quick to link it with Bigg Boss OTT.

Tere wale ko chaabi mili BiggBoss ke gate ki abhi tak? Kal dhund raha tha vo ??????? #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/F6fCrRh6Mz pic.twitter.com/TKaOJGUEI5 — Mr Chamber (@MrChamber4) October 3, 2021

Check more memes here:

#BiggBoss15#JayBhanushali :- Mai Trophy Lekar Jauga Yaha Se ! Tehseen poonawala be like-#BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/8XDQW1xZnE — Arbaj Mansuri (@ArbajMansuri9) October 3, 2021

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 15, they are , Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Meisha Iyer, , Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.