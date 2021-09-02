Bigg Boss OTT's latest episode just came to an end over an hour ago. And it was one helluva entertaining episode as had joined the contestants in the house. But there were some tense moments inside the house too. The episode began with Raqesh Bapat and making peace with each other. They had had a huge fight the previous night. They both have issues with each other but don't think that either of them is a bad person in real. They had parted ways on a sour note. Either of them said that they didn't feel like being each others' connection, anymore. Raqesh and Shamita made peace with each other as it was the former's birthday. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin or Akshara Singh – who do you support in last night's fight involving Pratik Sahejpal? Vote now

Later in the night, it so happened that Shamita was upset with Raqesh. During the task, it seems Raqesh pointed out the odour of shaving cream/foam that was oozing from her. Shamita complained that he was very rude to her. Raqesh felt he said it playfully and wasn't rude as everyone was having fun during the task. Shamita said that he should not says rude things to her in front of everyone. Raqesh felt that it was fine. Shamita said that she gets the feeling from Raqesh that she is wrong everywhere. Raqesh brushed it off denying the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations

This is not the first time that they have had issues. Divya Aggarwal seems to be a very sore subject of their conversation. Shamita hates Divya and has continuously asked Raqesh to stay away from her and not talk to her. They have had huge fights over the same too. But they seem to patch things up every time. And this has been like a repeating pattern between their connection. And hence, fans are a little confused about their connection. They seem to bicker almost every day. Though they make up after their fights, their constant fights have left contestants with a huge question mark. Check the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens call Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh 'the dumbest players'; feel they are ruining their game – view tweets

#RaqeshBapat happy you are playing alone better not listen to #ShamitaShetty she's one of those toxic womens "if I don't like her you are also not allowed to like her" toxic.#BiggBoss #BiggBossOTTVootSelect — Himanshi (@Himansh54849283) September 2, 2021

#ShamitaShetty

Yesterday was on ???? she need to change the connection for them to realize that they belong together #RaqeshBapat#ShaRa — Pride (@A_shetty17) September 2, 2021

To be very honest I really love the bond of #ShamitaShetty and #RaqeshBapat ❤️they really look awesome together,, also Raqesh is not a kid that someone will control him,,only #ShaRa is the most genuine,honest ,real n pure connection luv from northeast India ❤️ dear #ShaRa — Chum (@Chum95376406) September 2, 2021

From what you guys have said I don’t think it’s a big issue. I think everyone’s just overreacting. Anyways I will have to watch the episode tomorrow then ?#shara #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat — Shyal (@ShyalSonika) September 2, 2021

Okay but what’s the equation between #ShaRa Are they still talking? Did they get into a argument of any sort? Or is everyone angry at #RaqeshBapat for expressing his feelings to his friends and not #ShamitaShetty??#BiggBossott #BBOTT — Shyal (@ShyalSonika) September 2, 2021

❤️‍? Fuck I have invested so much time in #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat

I feel like, I’m in a complicated relationship with them ??‍♀️

They can’t completely express their feelings because they are on camera. They both don’t want to make a fool out of themselves ? — Shyal (@ShyalSonika) September 2, 2021

They literally gave me anxiety with their constant on and off and mood swings. I will support them as an individual player but not as a connection.#RaqeshBapat #ShamitaShetty #BigBossOTT #vootselectlive — barlus k (@khalingusha) September 2, 2021

Whatever they Said it's True Her Realtionship mein Ups and downs ata haan #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat https://t.co/AQkkHdM2P1 — Annie Malik (@AnisaMalik14) September 2, 2021