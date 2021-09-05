Just 9 contestants are left inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT now. Four are paired, that is with connections and one without a connection. If you follow Bigg Boss OTT, you'd know who we are talking about. For the unversed, right now the connections are - and Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Muskaan 'Moose' Jattana, Pratik Sahejpal and , Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba. And the only one without any connection is Divya Aggarwal. Now, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sahejpal has been one of the most talked-about contestants and connections inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. Both are quite unfiltered with it comes to dishing out their opinions but at really good at heart. They have certain chemistry which the housemates tease them about. However, since Neha is married, her and Pratik's behaviour on the show have been constantly flagged by the netizens. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 26, September 3 Live Updates: Pratik-Neha, Nishant-Moose, Akshara-Millind to fight for captaincy

For those not in the know, Neha was not Pratik's first connection. Akshara Singh had chosen him as her partner but he broke his connection to be Neha's connection. And Neha broke her connection with Millind Gaba so he paired up with Akshara. Now, a couple of days ago, Akshara while in conversation with Neha had said that Pratik has done only some shows and reality TV shows whereas she is a popular name in the industry. Neha told Pratik about the same and said that he was using her popularity to move ahead in the game. Pratik had lashed out at Akshara for the same. When Pratik and Neha went to clarify the same later, their tone had upset Akshara and she refused to give an explanation.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Neha Bhasin's husband, Sameeruddin was asked about the same. He disagreed saying, "I honestly don't think so. I think the front foot rebellious behaviour that Pratik exhibits, it is easy to become an unpopular person which is what he ended up being in the first week. I think he felt Neha got him, from the first week she was the only one who had a way to lock horns with him without getting into a squabble. Thus, he wanted to partner with her. Pratik has his own fandom, and he is a known figure in the television world. Neha on the other hand is from a very different world of Music and Art, where I don't think he can benefit much, just by an alliance."