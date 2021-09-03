Bigg Boss OTT's latest episode was too much fun. It was by far the most entertaining episode, many feel. , the patakha, joined the housemates inside the house. She was turned into the boss lady for the day. Bigg Boss announced a task for the boss man and boss lady contendership. Since Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana were leading the race and won the first task, they were not a part of this task. The task included the three connections, that is, and Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat and had to impress Nia by entertaining her. And Nia would be dishing out coins to each contestant for their efforts. And then all hell broke loose. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 25, September 2, Live Updates: Nia Sharma makes an entry, to test connections inside the house

The first ones to go were Pratik and Neha and Nia made Neha give an oil massage to Pratik. Later, Nia made Raqesh talk his heart out. She made him confess his feeling for Shamita Shetty. Akshara and Millind acted as though harrassed housemates in the show. They took a jibe at everyone. Millind Gaba was most impressive in the act though Akshara supported him really well. Later, Neha Bhasin put up a strong act in which she mimicked most of the contestants inside the house. It was thoroughly impressive. Even Divya was impressed with her act. Later, we saw contestants pulling various things and putting a lot of effort to get coins from Nia Sharma. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli to enter the house again? – here’s what we know

The competition intensified when the contestants had to protect their coins. It led to the stealing of coins and in the same, people even got hurt in the process. Neha and Millind were in form last night as they continuously pulled up some tricks to impress Nia. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin's husband Sameerudin upset or awkward with her connection with Pratik Sehajpal? Here's what he feels

So, our question is, whose efforts impressed and entertained you the most? Vote below: