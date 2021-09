8:22 pm

Nishant reveals the number of coins everyone has. Raqesh and Shamita have 44, Pratik and Neha have 31. Nishant, Akshara talk about the game and change in Raqesh. Elsewhere, Raqesh and Shamita talk about coins and how many coins the rest of the contestants have. Shamita hides her coins below her bed. Millind and Akshara are awake trying to save the coins. They have a spat. Millind gives the bag of coins to Akshara and the latter walks off. Raqesh asks why Shamita is upset. She talks about being rude. Shamita feels he is trying to make her feel she is wrong everywhere. Raqesh rubbished her claims. Raqesh says she wants everything the way she wants it. They have a fight. Shamita says he makes her feel like she is torturing her. Millind opens his heart out in front of Divya. She asks them to make peace. The contestants are trying hard to defend their coins. Pratik hides them in a suitcase. Shamita gets emotional while Neha tries to make peace between them. They suddenly laugh out loud and hence make peace. With that, the episode ends.