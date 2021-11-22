For a long time now, rumours have been going around that will be entering Bigg Boss 15. Despite the Video Jockey and model-turned entrepreneur having quashed the rumours, the rumours don't seem to die down. The main reason is that Anusha's former flame Karan Kundrra is locked up inside the house right now. So, Anusha conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram recently. And thereupon, she was yet again asked about the rumours of Bigg Boss 15. This time Anusha responded in a lengthy post. She not just clarified that she was not interested in being in front of the camera 24X7 but also slammed the makers for not putting an end to the rumours. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Shivin Narang entering Salman Khan’s show? Insider reveals Exclusive details

"Once again, xoz I have so many questions on it everywhere...and I'm even told I'm spoken about in the house! Wow! I'll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT'S NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON BE IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I'LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE'S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT! (sic)." She began.

For those who genuinely wanted to see her spread positive vibes inside Bigg Boss 15 house, Anusha said that she would do that by being right here in the outside world. "THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I'LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN. (sic)," she added. Check her response here:

Anusha also spoke about her experience of relationships when a fan asked her whether she was afraid to live life alone. "Sometimes...but it's way better than staying in a bad relationship where you always felt alone anyway. Especially when they were with so many others. You shouldn't be where your self worth isn't appreciated. The lockdown gave me so much time to reflect, be alone and break patterns of self worth! So now I don't rush things, I know if it's not for me almost immediately. I deserve way better and am not afraid to say it. (sic), " she responded. Check out the snapshot of the same here:

Anusha also shared the secret of her positivity saying that she has been taking baby steps and unlearning a lot of things. She said that she had been overthinking and punishing herself and holding herself back a lot but have been redeeming herself now. She thanked her friend for being constant support throughout.