Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town. The show began on August 8 and has been loved by the audience. This is for the very first time that Bigg Boss has gone live on OTT. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. On the finale night, the boys were introduced first and then the girls were asked to choose one boy as their connection. Shamita Shetty chose Raqesh Bapat while Urfi Javed chose her best friend, Zeeshan Khan. Muskaan Jattana connected with Nishant Bhatt and Ridhima Pandit was chosen by Karan Nath. Akshara Singh chose Pratik Sehajpal while Neha Bhasin chose Milind Gaba.

Karan Johar had announced that these connections will remain till the finale and if the connection is broken, the person will not get to enter the finale. Divya Agarwal was left with no partner and hence she was nominated. Now, the housemates were given a chance to change their partners. The boys were asked to stand near the buzzers given and had to press the buzzer if they want to change their partners. Surprisingly, Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and decided to take Divya Agarwal as his partner. This came as a shock as Urfi Javed was Zeeshan's bestie and it looked like they were a perfect connection. However, Urfi was not happy with this. As she was left alone, she was also nominated for the week.

Urfi got angry and even started crying. But later reaction made us laugh. She said, "4000 ka mascara hai aur 5000 ka foundation. Iske peeche thode hi kharab karungi." Well, Urfi surely has the best sense of humour.