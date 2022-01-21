Umar Riaz might have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house but he continues to remain in the news. He stopped his car to interact with the media. He was saying that the fans’ favorite contestant should win. “Karan Kundrra, aur baaki sabhi contestants nein mehnat toh barabar ki hai,” he says. He was humbled when the pap said that he was the ‘public winner’ “I hit a century and completed 100 days in the house,” said Umar. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rashami Desai going to leave in mid-week eviction? Worried fans hope it's not true – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, in an interview with Indianexpress.com, Umar spoke about Sidharth Shukla. Umar said he lost a friend in Sidharth and he will miss him inside the house. He said that Sidharth’s demise came as such a shocker. “Asim lost a brother and we all lost a wonderful soul. I pray and hope that his family gets the strength. Entering this show where I met and interacted with him is going to be emotional. He will be remembered inside, and I wish he was around to see me enter the show,” Umar said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 110, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant blames Tejasswi Prakash for playing the emotional card

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about how Asim was very low and about to cry. “He actually cried a lot. Whatever happened on the show, they had a close bond. Somehow they couldn’t connect outside. However, I am sure both wanted to connect back given the bond they had,” Umar added that it was really a ‘devastating news’ for them. He stated that as soon as Asim heard about it, he rushed to the hospital to be with his family and show his affection. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's spoof video with Yashraj Mukhate viral, TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha trolled for The Kapil Sharma Show visit and more