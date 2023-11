Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. Social media is filled with topics about Bigg Boss. The contestants of this season have made the show a huge hit. The TRPs of the show are not that great but it is ruling over social media. The viewers and even celebrities outside have been giving their views on the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss this year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vishal Kotian extends support to Isha Malviya as Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar gossip about her; says '2 guys character shaming a 19 year old...'

There is a mix of TV actors and social media sensations this season. This usually happens in the OTT version of Bigg Boss. Well, the TV celebrities Vs Youtubers debate started from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and recently we saw the same debate in Bigg Boss 17 because of Anurag Dobhal. This became a big story in Entertainment News.

Vishal Aditya Singh shares his views on Bigg Boss 17

However, one of TV actors feels that this mix of contestants is very interesting and entertaining. Yes, Chand Jalne Laga actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Aditya Singh opened up about his views on Bigg Boss 17.

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Vishal said, “I have not got the time to watch Bigg Boss because I have been busy shooting. But Bigg Boss is different this time and there is a change in the concept as well.”

'Ab koi bhi celebrity ban sakta hai'

“Bahut actor ya actresses nahi hai iss baar. Bahut mix kiya hai inn logo ne toh I think interesting hai. Celebrity hone ka jo tag hai vo ab sirf actors ke paas hi nahi hai. Ab koi bhi celebrity ho sakta hai. Islye ab interesting hoga dekhna kya hoga aur kaise log manage karenge, “he added.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Vishal is seen as Deva in Chand Jalne Laga opposite Kanika Mann. The show has begun and fans are loving the new pairing of Vishal and Kanika. They also have been trending on social media for their crackling chemistry in the show.