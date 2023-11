Bigg Boss is one helluva controversial TV show. And it has brought a few controversial contestants inside the house and given them a chance to rebuild their life and career. And such a case happened with Sajid Khan as well who participated in Bigg Boss 16. Sajid until his participation has been staying away from media glare. He has been staying away from the media since the Me Too accusations levelled against him by several women. And now, more than a year after Sajid's participation, Farah Khan, his sister, has opened up on the treatment of Sajid. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan and other actresses who were termed as vamps of the show

Farah Khan talks about how guests treated Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Farah Khan talked about her brother Sajid Khan and his season of Bigg Boss. Bharti and Haarsh recently visited Bigg Boss 17 set alongside Katrina Kaif who was there to promote Tiger 3. Farah confessed to feeling bad about the guests not treating Sajid well on the show. This time, that is Bigg Boss 17, Farah has been watching without any stress. Whenever someone from the house goes inside Bigg Boss house, the filmmaker shares, that it is very stressful. Farah talks about being worried about someone saying something. "Guests bhi ja rahe the na..they were also behaving very strange with Sajid toh wo bhi mujhe bohot bura lag raha tha," she tells, says an ETimes report.

Elaborating on the same, Farah said that people came inside the house and ignored Sajid Khan. She expresses that being from the same industry, they could have at least done hi or hello. She talked about people being told by their PRs or managers to not talk to Sajid Khan or else they will be trolled. She found it irritating. Farah, however, adds that there were a few who went and spoke to Sajid on their own and were very nice to him. She says she will always remember that.

Farah Khan is an avid watcher of Bigg Boss. She loves the show and also Salman Khan. Currently, Farah has joined the judging panel for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.