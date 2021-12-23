Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the most dull seasons ever. We do not know what went wrong this time but it is evident that the makers messed up in a drastic manner. The TRPs of the show are super low. The week days are getting TRPs of 0.9 while that of the weekend ka vaar is 1.1. This is as low as the numbers of Bigg Boss 12, which is considered as one of the most flop seasons ever. Now, there is another issue. A Jammu based businessman apparently decided to start a local version of Bigg Boss. This excited people/ aspirants from Jammu-Kashmir area and Punjab. Now, Endemol India has issued a clarification that they are no way associated with it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After ugly fight with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash finds support from THIS contestant

#Endemol Clarifies on #BiggBoss Jammu as there is a lot of Buzz going on in #Jammu for this show, Says we have not given anyone the Rights to produce any such show.

Stay Away and Stay safe@EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/nWB2zoRVJw — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 23, 2021

Endemol India has said it has not given anyone the rights to make such a show. Bigg Boss has Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions. All of them are successes. It is not surprising that someone thought of the idea given how it is seen as a huge platform for every showbiz aspirant.

Buzz is that auditions for next Bigg Boss OTT will start as soon as this season ends. We might see a longer BB OTT next season. Makers would do well to understand what went wrong in Bigg Boss 15 despite having good names as contestants on board.