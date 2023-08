Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office, and how. Superstar Sunny Deol has passed the litmus test of the first Monday with flying colours, as it has earned 38.9 crore. Sunny Deol is not out at 200, and soon the film will enter the 200 crore mark and more as the hysteria around Gadar 2 is unsettling. Sunny Doel is unstoppable at the box office, and with his first Monday collection of Rs 38.9 crore, Gadar 2 has managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's first Pathaan collection, as the film has earned Rs 26 crore. But when we talk about the 4th day collection of both films, Shah Rukh Khan fared much better with a whopping 53 crore rupees. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released on Wednesday, and the first Monday of the film was its 6th day of release, while Gadar 2's first Monday is its 4th day of release. Also Read - After Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 check out these upcoming new movie box office clashes

200 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 is UNSTOPPABLE… Continues its DREAM RUN on Monday… Monday *almost* AT PAR with Friday, UNBELIEVABLE… Sure to DEMOLISH *lifetime biz* of many biggies… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr. Total: ₹ 173.58 cr. #India biz. Biz in… pic.twitter.com/NTJUopVwng — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2023

But when we talk about the first Monday collection, Sunny Deol defeated Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with a huge number. Sunny Deol fans are going bonkers, and the fans are raving about the film as it has so far earned 183 crore at the box office and counting. Sunny Paaji truly deserves this much-longed success, and how. The superstar even hosted a success party last night for all the media fraternity to express their gratitude.

Sunny Deol mentioned that he himself is overwhelmed with all the response and never imagined that Gadar 2 would be a blockbuster within two days of its release. Ameesha Patel, who beautifully lived Sakina's character all over again, distributed sweets to the paparazzi and expressed her happiness. Gadar 2 is right now the most successful film that has been released over the course of this year, barring Pathaan.