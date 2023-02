Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards the Grand Finale next weekend. Salman Khan will be returning on the show to host it one final time for the season. It seems Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be there for the promotions of Gadar 2. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. The movie is going to come on Independence Day 2023. The makers of Gadar 2 want to take the platform of Bigg Boss 16 to promote the movie. This has been reported by Pinkvilla. Sunny Deol will be making a comeback as the iconic Tara Singh. A clip of a fight scene from the movie has already gone viral. Gadar 2 is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crores plus and is a comeback vehicle of sorts for Sunny Deol. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Bigg Boss 16 Elimination, Shehnaaz Gill's simplicity win fans over and more

A source told the portal that shy Sunny Deol is not always keen on reality show promotions. However, he has a comfort level with Salman Khan. He is excited to meet him and shoot togther. The two have already discussed things that can be spoken of in the grand finale. Dharmendra was there on Bigg Boss 16 for the Christmas and New Year 2023 celebrations. It seems the makers are planning a long promotional campaign for Gadar 2. They are very confident of the film. Anil Sharma is the director of the movie.

Gadar 2 is touted to be a big film for Bollywood. The old one is one of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters. In that movie, Sunny Deol played Tara Singh who fell for Sakina (Ameesha Patel). The song Udd Ja Kale Kawa was a huge hit. Fans are keen for the movie.