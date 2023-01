Golden Globe Awards 2023: Hollywood's most prestigious award is here! The Golden Globe Awards are annual awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to recognize outstanding achievements in the film and television industries. The categories for the awards include best motion picture and best actor and actress in a motion picture, as well as best television series and best actor and actress in a television series. This year is a golden year for Indian cinema. RRR's song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Song win. MM Keeravaani received the award while director SS Rajamouli and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan cheered from the crowd. Let's check out in this video who received the first award for India. Watch entertainment videos.