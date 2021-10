Bigg Boss 15 has begun and the first week of the show was just super fun. Karan Kundrra is currently the most talked about in the house. He is playing the game smartly. Everyone is all praise for his performance in the house. People are calling him the mastermind of the season and feel that he will win this season of the show. Karan Kundrra celebrates his birthday today. It is his 37th birthday and fans are sending him heartfelt wishes through social media. His fans have not left a moment to make this day special in their own way. Fans have made #HappyBirthdayKaran and #HBDKaranKundrra trend on the social media too. His fans took to Twitter, shared his throwback pictures and a few other photographs from his ongoing Bigg Boss journey to wish the actor. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come out in support of Umar Riaz; slam Afsana Khan for her 'Tu doctory kar' comment

People even wrote long messages and praised his game in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They have all loved him inside the house and many have even declared that he is the winner. Take a look at the tweets here:

Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead! Many many happy returns of the day#HappyBirthdayKaran @kkundrra

HBD KARAN KUNDRRA pic.twitter.com/yI7BbAerPP — Zainny? (@zainab54131336) October 11, 2021

You have everything in your life, l wish good health and a good life for you from the god. That is the only thing I can do for you. Wish you a very very happy and healthy birthday. HBD KARAN KUNDRRA#HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/DZYEFDFL7o — ?.?????? ???????? ??? ????? (@kkundraofc) October 11, 2021

Let me add another wish to the heaps of wishes you'll be receiving this year @kkundrra

Wishing you the most beautiful birthday HBD KARAN KUNDRRA#HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/uLaCHV3voQ — H || Simran Stan ♡ (@sweeterplaceee) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday to a true role model! You are a truly deserving person, I wish you the double of the best of everything. Happy Birthday to the most resilient, irresistible and coolest guy. On your birthday do the things you enjoy most…#HappyBirthdayKaran

HBD KARAN KUNDRRA pic.twitter.com/hZ333vbhgB — ?.?????? ???????? ??? ????? (@kkundraofc) October 11, 2021

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO YOU LOVE.

You mean everything to us. We love you and we support you. The best boy in this whole world. #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/EWr28bqD0D — Kkundrraxfangirl (@Kkundrraxfangi1) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday Karan Sir Happy Birthday one of my most fav person. ??

Wishing you, wealth, happiness, love, health, and just everything your heart desires. Happy Birthday? #harmaidanfateh #HappyBirthdayKaran @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/P4blhCEIaA — Ankita❤KKundrra (@K_Kundrra_world) October 11, 2021

You are very special and that’s why you need to float with lots of smiles on your lovely face. Happy birthday. HBD KARAN KUNDRRA #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/oQGa34KmWM — killer _K_Kundra (@KillerKundra) October 11, 2021

When performance exceeds ambition, the overlap is called success HBD KARAN KUNDRRA #HappyBirthdayKaran — ?.?????? ???????? ??? ????? (@kkundraofc) October 11, 2021

Wherever your feet may take, whatever endeavor you lay hands-on, it will always be successful. Happy birthday

HBD KARAN KUNDRRA #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/llAfXsxyMX — killer _K_Kundra (@KillerKundra) October 11, 2021

Today marks one small milestone in the beautiful journey that is your life. May you continue to be blessed and follow your goals and ambitions to success! HBD KARAN KUNDRRA #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/UzZ0rMglji — killer _K_Kundra (@KillerKundra) October 11, 2021

Happy Birthday, Karan Kundrra!