Fans of Simba Nagpal here is some good news. It seems the handsome hunk has caught the eyes of many makers after his stint on Bigg Boss 15. He has been signed on for the channel for a big show. Now, this is a not a daily soap but a reality show and a big one at that. Rumours suggest that Simba Nagpal is doing the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sources close to the channel informed us that they have had initiated talks with the handsome actor. After the show got over, Simba Nagpal said that he wants to get back to acting as he was never interested in Bigg Boss.

On the show, Simba Nagpal struggled mainly because of his introverted personality. He said that he could not indulge in fake fights like the other. Salman Khan kept on guiding Simba Nagpal on all the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. But the young man did not jump into action as it is expected from contestants of Bigg Boss. An architect by qualification, Simba Nagpal began his journey into the world of showbiz with MTV's reality shows. He played the main lead with Jigyasa Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after the leap. On the show, Salman Khan also made Simba Nagpal deliver dialogues.

Well, the young man has the good looks and charms to be a leading man. He is also an adrenaline junkie. It looks like Simba Nagpal will be more at home in Khatron Ke Khiladi. We cannot wait for that show to start. Bigg Boss 15 is like a nightmare for viewers too, and let us hope that this season wraps up at the soonest!