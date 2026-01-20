Is Bigg Boss OTT Hindi getting cancelled despite HUGE popularity?

If recent reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss OTT Hindi may have been called off. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss 19 had declared Gaurav Khanna as its winner during the grand finale that was held on December 7. Following its conclusion, fans have been clearly excited about the announcement of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, if recent reports are to go by, Bigg Boss OTT Hindi could have been cancelled. Reason? According to reports, makers do not want to restrict viewers. Even though rumours about the show being cancelled are making headlines, neither the OTT platform nor the makers have issued any official confirmation yet.

What could have led to Bigg Boss OTT's cancellation?

As reported by BBTak, the makers of Bigg Boss have made the decision to call off Bigg Boss OTT Hindi. What made them decide so? Since the viewers can now view the original Bigg Boss show both on the small screen and the OTT platform, the makers have chosen to not to continue with the split. With this, the viewers will not be restricted to viewing the show on just one platform. So far, there has been no reaction to this.

Also Read Pranit More to Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss contestants who left house due to medical emergencies

TRENDING NOW

How many seasons of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi have been aired so far?

So far, Bigg Boss OTT Hindi has had three seasons so far. While the first season aired in August 2021, the second and third season had happened in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Who has won Bigg Boss OTT Hindi?

Divya Agarwal - the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 - had also won Bigg Boss OTT 1. Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, and became the first wild card contestant to lift the trophy. In 2024, Sana Makbul Khan participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 and won it too.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more