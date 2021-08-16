Bigg Boss OTT's Weekend Ka Vaar with was a thunderous one. The host slammed the contestants for all their wrong doings. Karan Johar especially picked on Divya Agarwal for trying to be the 'queen of reality shows'. The filmmaker slammed the contestant for allegedly calling the show scripted and he even mocked her by giving her a plain book as a script. While KJo gave a piece of his mind, but one cannot ignore that over the years, there have been debates over the show being scripted or not. In an exclusive interview with us, eliminated contestant Urfi Javed spoke about the same. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Karan Johar sparkles at the first WKW of Bigg Boss OTT, Netflix India announces Plan A Plan B, Bhoot Police trailer on August 18 and more

When asked if she feels the show is scripted and her elimination was planned, Urfi Javed said, "Nahi mujhe aisa toh nahi lagta. But pata nahi, shayad baaki sabki pehlese fan following hogi. Mujhe Bigg Boss ki taraf se koi plan nahi lagta. Mujhe makers se koi shikayat nahi hai. (No, I don't think so. May be because others have their fan following that is why. But I don't think there was any plan from Bigg Boss side. I have no complains with the makers)." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal's friendship goes kaput; former says 'Divya mere nazro se gir gayi hai' – watch here

In the same interview, Urfi Javed also spoke about her elimination from the show within a week. She stated that she is very shocked with the elimination and she feels that she deserved to be in the house for long. She described her journey by saying, "Wish I could describe the journey. Mentally exhausting but at the same time very, very entertaining. Mujhe laga meine bohot entertain kiya, meri taraf se jitna de payi. I would describe it as amazing." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed reacts on her 'shocking' elimination; calls Zeeshan Khan 'ek number ka backstabber' [Exclusive]