Munawar Faruqui who emerged as winner of Bigg Boss 17 got the tag of a womanizer and casanova on the show. This happened after Ayesha Khan narrated how he had been living-in with her while still having feelings for ex-Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar Faruqui suffered quite a dent to his image due to her confessions. She also said that he DMed other women when he was with her sending them marriage proposals. The stand-up comedian did an extensive interview with ETimes where he took on the questions head on. He said that he has interacted with many women in his professional capacity and had greatest respect for them.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Munawar Faruqui on being tagged as a womanizer

Munawar Faruqui said in the ETimes interview that he is not a skirt-chaser. He said he has collaborated with a number of women in the course of his profession, and they can certify how respectful he was in his conduct. He was quoted as saying, "I am not like what I am made out to be. It's just the one girl that everyone knows about. I don't agree with these labels, and my future actions will certainly disappoint those who are expressing hate." Ayesha Khan herself said that they were not committed to one another on the show.

Bigg Boss 17: Is Munawar Faruqui commitment-phobic?

Munawar Faruqui also spoke on whether he was afraid of making commitments. He said he was still in an introspective mode. He said he does not have a phobia per se. Munawar Faruqui said he was focused and sorted in many aspects of his life. But he admitted that his personal life suffered in 2023, which affected him mentally. He said troubles started when he had to enter Salman Khan's show.

He said that Nazila Sitaishi was apparently blackmailing him, and cheated on him with other guys. Munawar Faruqui also said that Nazila Sitaishi did not want him to bring his son Mikael home. The child is from his first marriage to Jasmine. His ex-wife has remarried giving him custody of their son.