Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani seems to be very clear about her priorities. After unfollowing Elvish Yadav on Instagram, she has removed a brand collaboration ad that had both of them. It seems Elvish Yadav has also unfollowed her. Elvish Yadav has been under hot water of late. After the Noida Police alleged that he was supplying snake venom to rave parties in the NCR belt, he got into a nasty fight with Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur. This happened after Thakur made a series of condescending vlogs about Elvish Yadav and even abused the 'mothers and sisters' of his fans.

Manisha Rani fans laud the step of the JDJ 11

Manisha Rani has been winning hearts all over. The lady's fans said she took the right step as Elvish Yadav has a very dark and controversial personality. On the other hand, Manisha Rani has a very different image. The lady recently sponsored the education of some under-privileged girls. Manisha Rani is the viral star of the year according to many.

After unfollowing eachother on instagram #ManishaRani has removed this brand collaboration video with #ElvishYadav from her account pic.twitter.com/p46uTGYuz7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 9, 2024

We have learnt that Elvish Yadav and Maxtern have sorted out the matter in the presence of elders from the family. It seems Sagar Thakur's mother is a heart patient and told her son to not drag this rivalry. Rajat Dalal played a peacemaker between the two.