Fans of Bigg Boss know that Karan Patel was one of the most avid watchers of Salman Khan's show. He would also comment on the proceedings on his social media. But now it looks like Karan Patel has lost all interest in Salman Khan's show. In an interview, he has said that Bigg Boss has become a dirty, disrespectful show, and has blamed makers for the same. Karan Patel said standards of the show have come down drastically. He said it is too disrespectful to even be associated with it.

Karan Patel blasts creative team of Bigg Boss

He said that Bigg Boss production team is clubbing TikToker and Influencers in the same category as contestants from the world of TV. He told Bombay Times, "So where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities has come down to? Earlier you had only strictly actors." He said that the format got diluted once commoners began to participate along with TV stars. Karan Patel said that even the standard of commoners has gone down. He said, "Then you started combining everything together. It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with." Well, his statement has got a lot of reactions.

Netizens have mixed reactions on Karan Patel's comment on Bigg Boss

While some have slammed Karan Patel's comments on this saying he is being elitist, others feel that what he is saying is not untrue per se. They feel the standard of celebs and winners have gone down drastically. Take a look at some of the comments...

He is not completely wrong ? — Neeru (@NSid_1212) March 18, 2024

He tried a lot for Bigg Boss but the makers rejected him. Isiliye wo apna bhadas nikal rahe hai — ????? (@Queenofking01) March 18, 2024

Kya pata reject hogaya ho — Shanzzz (@Sh_aquarrra) March 18, 2024

But he is right! Ek time tha jab bb mein jo top 5 hote the wo celebrity status leke jate h, ab dekho level hi gir gaya h, koi bhi aa jate h jeet jate h aur unhe celebrity bhi nahi bol sakte bcz bad influencers hote h? — Komolika (@komolikaji) March 18, 2024

For those saying he might have been rejected, he's the one who rejected the offer to enter in biggboss varna it's always the news about his entry in biggboss every season. And I never liked him much but it's true af. Biggboss is now a chapri show.??? — Priyu (@gemgem800) March 18, 2024

It was said that Karan Patel was approached almost every year by makers of Bigg Boss. Now it looks like he might not ever come on the show to disappointment of all fans.