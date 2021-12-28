Karanvir Bohra strongly slams Asim Riaz for taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, 'Some people can't see others smile'

Asim Riaz has been trending since last night after he took an indirect dig at Shehnaaz Gill for dancing at her manager's engagement. SidNaaz fans were rejoicing this moment to see Shehnaaz finally happy and moving on. In fact, the fans showered all the love and blessings on hers saying that she deserves the word. But seems like Asim Riaz wasn't very happy seeing Shehnaaz moving on. He took to his Twitter and wrote a cryptic post that reads, " Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld And ever since then Sidnaaz fans are lashing him out. Also Read - Urfi Javed shares a reel wearing a red dress with plunging neckline; gets trolled, ‘bra dikh rahi hai’

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon ?

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

And now an ex contestant strongly slammed Asim Riaz on Twitter. Hitting back at Asim's tweet, he wrote, " feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal."

I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal. ? https://t.co/yOClPaB3F4 — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 27, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's love and admiration has been witnessed by the world. Their fan following is immense. And ever since Sidharth's death Shehnaaz kept a very low ley. She hardly goes out anywhere. In fact recently she was spotted with Sid's mom and sister in their building and fans couldn't be happier that she is very much in touch with his family and called it pure love.