Bigg Boss 16: Say what Rohit Shetty will make an entry before the finale of the show and offer Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to be a participant in his show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There is a huge buzz that for the first time in history the makers will ask Rohit Shetty to choose the contestants from the Bigg Boss house for Khatron Ke Khiladi next season. If the reports are to be believed the Cirkus director has chosen the first two contestants for his show and they are Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare.

BREAKING! For the first time in history, the contestants will get an opportunity for KKK during Finale week. Rohit Shetty will be announcing & picking a contestant from the TOP 5 for the next season of #KhatronKeKhiladi As per Source, Rohit choose #ArchanaGautam and #ShivThakare. pic.twitter.com/bFYvMYlemi — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the reports also suggest that Rohit Shetty told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary he likes her game and wished all the other contestants the very best. Well, we won't be surprised if the girl bags a big role in his films. As Salman Kahn had said in the show that Priyanka is heroine material and it was BollywoodLife that you he suggested her name in 's Dunki helmed by Rajkummar Hirani starring as a female lead.

Now the fans are super excited to see Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare fight over the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show will soon begin this time again the makers will choose some super exotic locations to shoot his supers successful show season 13. Last time Rohit made an entry in Bigg Boss 13 after the super intensive fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to cool down things between the two as both the actors respected the filmmaker a lot.