Asim Riaz was part of Bigg Boss 13 and it was his brother Umar Riaz who supported him throughout. Umar played a pivotal role in increasing the buzz and popularity around Asim. Now, it is Umar who is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and Asim is extending his full support to him. On social media, Asim Riaz is rooting for his brother and even penning some encouraging words for him.

Recently, Asim shared a picture of Umar from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He highlighted a small head injury that he suffered. We can see two big marks on Umar's forehead. While sharing the picture, Asim wrote that his brother will shine bright. He wrote, "You give something up for everything you gain, Since every pleasure's got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother."

got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother pic.twitter.com/EVrMitYEx9 — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 13, 2021

Not just Asim Riaz, netizens are also supporting Umar Riaz and showering praises on him. In yesterday's episode, Simba Nagpal compared him to Asim and stated that he can never be like Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Post this, Task Master Umar Riaz is trending on Twitter.

Simba lost respect from me. Calling #UmarRiaz fattu and saying apne bhai se jalta hai? Falling so low. Does he even know what Umar did for #AsimRiaz? He put his own life and future on hold to support Asim. Muscle bana liye akal hai nahi Simba ko. TASK MASTER UMAR RIAZ#BB15 — simplypurple ???? (@4simplypurple) October 13, 2021