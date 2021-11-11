Bigg Boss 15 contestants are being widely discussed on social media. Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is also one of the contestants. He often makes it to the headlines for his actions inside the house. From fight with Simba Nagpal to more, Umar Riaz grabs a lot of attention. Recently, his dating life managed to grab eyeballs. It got reported that he is dating contestant Saba Khan. Now, the actress has broken her silence on the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 15, Ankita Lokhande hints at a December wedding, fans celebrate 6 years of Shehnaaz Gill and more

In an interview with Etimes, Saba Khan stated that she knows Umar Riaz pretty well but they are not dating each other. She stated that they are fond of each other and like each other as human beings but there is nothing more than that. Though she did confirm that she has met Umar Riaz's family members and they are very sweet to her. She also clarified that she did not meet Umar Riaz's cousin at a mall as reported by several portals.

Saba Khan was quoted saying, "Umar's first project was with me for a music video. That's when we got along well on the sets. Even during the promotions we were together and since then I known him well and we share a strong bond. I won't say that we both are dating. We both aren't dating but we like each other as human beings." She also revealed that she received negative comments after she made a video in support of Umar Riaz and shared it on Instagram. "After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that's not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar," she said.