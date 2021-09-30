Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash or Umar Riaz – Which of these contestant's journey are you excited to watch in the controversial house?

is going to be back on our Television screens with Bigg Boss 15. The show is all set to premiere on October 2 and there is a tremendous buzz around who is going to be a part of the controversial show. Some of the contestants have already been confirmed. The list includes Bigg Boss OTT contestants like , Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sahejpal. And then there are new faces who have entered the game. The list has names of big TV stars like Karan Kundrra, Tejaswwi Prakash and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans feel THIS contestant will be sab pe bhaari on Salman Khan's show! Can you guess?

Ahead of the show, we would like to know which contestant from the new lot excites you the most. Is it TV's superstars like Karan Kundrra or Tejawwi Prakash. Or is it Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who had become pretty popular for his contribution to create a buzz around Asim. Vote now and let us know.

Apart from the above mentioned celebrities, other confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Miesha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, , Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, and Donal Bisht. This time, the concept of Bigg Boss is a little different. Initially, the contestants would be staying in a jungle before heading into the main house.

Fans are more than excited to have their favourite show back. Before Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss OTT took place and it was Divya Agarwal who turned out to be the winner. Surprisingly, she is not a part of the show. At least there has been no announcement as yet.