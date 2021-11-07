Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's younger brother Pratik speaks about the bond he shares with his sister who is winning hearts by being the most entertaining contestant in the house. Recalling his favourite memories with his sister who Pratik majorly missed on the occasion of Bhaiduj, he shares,"Bhaiduj has always been one of our special days. Ever since we were kids, Teja and I used to be super excited for this day. Getting ready for the aarti ritual and then the exchange of gifts! I used to save my pocket money and buy something for Teja, and being the youngest, she pampered me with gifts, which she does till date". Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From admitting to fake love story with Karan Kundrra to being rude with Salman Khan, 5 times Tejasswi Prakash hit headlines for SHOCKING reasons

"I missed her so much on the ocassion of Bhaibheej, but I'm glad that she is making all of us proud in the Big Boss house. I want to see her lift the trophy and step out of that house winning hearts", concludes Pratik.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She is among the favourites and often trends on social media with her fans supporting her with full energy. Apart from her game, she is also staying in the news because of her connection with Karan Kundrra. Their chemistry is being loved by all. Their fans have coined a name for them too. They are fondly known as TejRan. She was recently in the news also because of her fight with . It was during the captaincy task that they had a major fight.