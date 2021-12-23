Urfi Javed who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT makes it to headlines often. Thanks to her out-of-the-box dressing sense, she remains in the headlines. She like to experiment and often slips into cloths that are non-conventional. She gets trolled for the same but she pays no heed to the negativity. She loves to be edgy and continues doing so. However, this time around, she has not made it to the headlines because of her dressing sense. It is because of her thoughts on Muslim men. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Malaika Arora's 'duck' walk to Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'attitude' – 10 celebrities who got MERCILESSLY trolled this year

In an interview, she revealed that she will never marry a Muslim man and also gave out reasons for it. She mentioned that Muslim men what their women to behave in a certain way and she cannot put through it. She also stated that she gets trolled because people believe that she is tarnishing their religion. To India Today, she was quoted saying, "I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don't believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don't behave the way they expect me to as per their religion."

The actress then stated that she does not believe in Islam or any religion for that matter. Further in the interview, Urfi recalled that her father left her mother and siblings when she was 17 years old. She stated that all of her family members follow Islam but her.