and family came into the limelight after Raj Kundra suffered an arrest in an alleged pornography case. He was arrested reportedly on the charges of producing and distributing adult content. At that time, sister-in-law entered Bigg Boss OTT house and now she is a contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Before entering the controversial house of 's show, Shamita spoke about the trolling she suffered. Also Read - Monday Memes: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 begins and so do the memes – view HILARIOUS tweets

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shamita mentioned that it was a very difficult time for her and family as they became subject to trolls. She had already signed up for Bigg Boss OTT and she did not want to back out of it given personal issues. She was quoted saying, "It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Ranveer Singh eying Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse? Deets inside

Meanwhile, as Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, she mentioned that she will be missing her Bigg Boss OTT connection Raqesh Bapat a lot. In an interview with us, Shamita stated, she will miss him 24x7 in the house. Even Raqesh Bapat has been doing his best to support Shamita. He shared a video on social media sending her best wishes for the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht termed as 'manipulative' as she gets Ieshaan Sehgal to nominate himself; 'Totally played the guy' – read tweets