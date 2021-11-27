Anupamaa headlined by is currently one of the most watched shows of the Indian Television industry. It is ruling the TRP charts and entertaining the masses thoroughly. Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has now claimed that she was supposed to be a part of the show, however, it was because of her ex-boyfriend Parash Kalnawat that she could be a part of it. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna gets all romantic with his wifey; locks lips in latest video – watch

Paras essays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. To Etimes, Urfi Javed claimed that whenever there used to be a possibility of them working together, Paras used to talk to the creative team and get her removed from the show. She was quoted saying, "We were supposed to work together in a show, I guess Anupamaa only. He requested the creative director and everyone to not cast me in the show. Whenever there is even a slight chance of me being in the show, he would request the team to not cast me. Because apparently, his girlfriend present or ex would not like it."

Talking about their breakup, she mentioned Paras was of possessive kinds and she wanted to split within one month of them dating. She called him a 'kid' and stated that she could not take it anymore and hence parted ways.

Urfi Javed who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 often makes it to headlines now because of her daring outfits. She has been trolled often for wearing OTT outfits. She has also been accused of copying Hollywood stars like and . In the interview, Urfi mentioned that she is not afraid of the trolling.