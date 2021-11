Afsana Khan's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is being widely discussed. After trying to harm herself, she has now been eliminated from the show. However, not without some drama. As Bigg Boss announced that she has been evicted, she lost her cool and started yelling. She targeted and her brother Rajiv Adatia for the same and said she won't leave without them. We also see some crew members standing inside the room to take Afsana Khan. Her behaviour has left the housemates shocked. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parag Tyagi slams Shamita Shetty for demeaning Afsana Khan; says, 'Please don't forget you don't come from high society'