and Vishal Kotian started as good friends in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They even hosted a radio show called Akka and Anna. However, their equation changed over time. With the entry of Raqesh Bapat, and Rajiv Bhatia - Shamita Shetty started getting more and more distant to Vishal Kotian. Now, social media is abuzz calling out Vishal Kotian over a statement he made about Shamita and Raqesh Bapat's relationship. He said, 'bada haath maara hai' and fans are not very happy. Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty too has reacted it.

Shamita Shetty's mother called his comments distasteful and called him a distrustful man. Reacting to the footage, she wrote, "Vishal Kotian usual best bitching at Shamita - he calls Akka (sister)& drags her family most untrustworthy ?simply not done." She then also commented on the contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and others who were laughing at Vishal Kotian's statements. Check out her tweets below:

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra had commented on the same.

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit.

Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

